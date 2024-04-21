DeWayne Brown Commits To Tennessee
2025 four-star center DeWayne Brown (Hoover, Ala.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.
On Saturday, 2025 4-star center DeWayne Brown will announce his official decision on where he has chosen to play at the collegiate level. Tennessee and Mississippi State were his final contenders, but he chose to play his college basketball for the Volunteers.
Brown's last visit to Knoxville was on Feb. 17 where he witnessed the Vols' victory over Vanderbilt by a score of 88-53. Following the game Brown said he was starting to believe whatthe coaches were telling him, highlighting that “Coach Barnes has put a lot of people in theNBA, including people at my position.”
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound center is ranked as the No. 22 center in the nation, according to the 247Sports' Composite Rankings. On tape, whether it's offense or defense, Brown takes full ownership of the paint. Offensively, Brown utilizes his massive frame and physicality by posting up against defenders while using his athleticism and footwork to create open looks. Defensively, Brown creates challenging matchups for any team that likes to work the ball inside, while also showcasing his ability to send shots from the opposing team into the stands on multiple occasions.
