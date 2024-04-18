Rick Barnes Comments on Darlinstone Dubar
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes offered his thoughts on Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar.
The Tennessee Volunteers officially added Hofstra transfer forward Darlinstone Dubar, who committed earlier in the week. Dubar was a standout for the Pride last season, averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the 2023 season. He measures in at 6-8 and 211 pounds, having the versatility to put the ball on the floor.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes offered a statement on Dubar after he officially signed with the program. Barnes has done an excellent job in the transfer portal recently and hopes to have added another impact player to his roster.
"Darlinstone is a true competitor and you know what you will get from him every day," Barnes told the media. "A versatile player who can excel at multiple positions, he is an excellent 3-point shooter who can also knock down midrange shots and finish at the rim. Darlinstone brings toughness and a strong work ethic, both of which will mesh well with the players already in our locker room."
