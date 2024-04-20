DeWayne Brown Set To Make College Commitment
2025 four-star center DeWayne Brown (Hoover, Ala.) will make his college commitment today and has the Tennessee Volunteers in his final schools.
On Saturday, 2025 4-star center DeWayne Brown will announce his official decision on where
he has chosen to play at the collegiate level. Tennessee and Mississippi State stand as his final
contenders.
Brown's last visit to Knoxville was on Feb. 17 where he witnessed the Vols' victory over
Vanderbilt by a score of 88-53. Following the game Brown said he was starting to believe what
the coaches were telling him, highlighting that “Coach Barnes has put a lot of people in the
NBA, including people at my position.”
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound center is ranked as the No. 22 center in the nation, according to the 247Sports' Composite Rankings. On tape, whether it's offense or defense, Brown takes full ownership of the paint. Offensively, Brown utilizes his massive frame and physicality by posting up against defenders while using his athleticism and footwork to create open looks. Defensively, Brown creates challenging matchups for any team that likes to work the ball inside, while also showcasing his ability to send shots from the opposing team into the stands on multiple occasions.
As the transfer portal takes away and gives to the Vols roster, Volunteer fans have lots to look forward to. Brown will announce his official commitment on Saturday via his Instagram.
