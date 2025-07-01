Tennessee Lands Major In-State Defensive Back Commitment
Jamyan Theodore announces his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers are on a roll as they have landed another major commitment.
The Vols this time are keeping one of their in-state prospects home, as they landed the commitment of Baylor High School star in the city of Chattanooga, Jamyan Theodore. Theodore committed to the Vols over the Ole Miss Rebels, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Theodore is teammates with current Vols commit Gabriel Osenda and teammates with Tennessee target David Gabriel-Georges.
He is one of the most underrated prospects in the country, and is a ball hawk, as he had multiple games where he finished with multiple interceptions last season. The Vols truly hit a home run here.
Tennessee 2026 Commits
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OT
- TJ WHite, LB
- Dereon Albert, DT
- Zach Groves, EDGE
- Tyreek King, WR
- Legend Bey, WR
- Zay Anderson, CB
- Kedirc Golston, EDGE
- Carson Sneed, TE
- KJ McCain, S
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Edward Baker, IOL
- Luke Thompson, S
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
