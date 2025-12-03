Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 EDGE Hezekiah Harris Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 EDGE Hezekiah Harris.



Harris is one of three classified EDGE players in this 2026 cycle for Tennessee.



This is one recruitment that Levorn Harbin (Coach Chop) was very instrumental, as Harris initially committed to the Auburn Tigers a while back but the recruiting efforts never slacked from Tennessee, and it ultimately paid off.

BIO

Hezekiah Harris/Instagram

Hezekiah Harris



Jemison (Alabama)



EDGE



6-foot-5, 235-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Hezekiah Harris during a photo shoot. | Hezekiah Harris/ Instagram

Offered: December 14, 2022



Committed: September 1, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

Harris will be a part of reloading at the EDGE position, and is someone that Rodney Garner and Levorn 'Coach Chop' Harbin identified early and prioritized enough that the recruitment did not end when Harris committed the first time.



Harris spent over a year committed to the Auburn Tigers as the Alabama native committed on July 27, 2024, and the commitment would hold strong until September 1, 2025.

Highlights

