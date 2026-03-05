Tennessee Football 2028 In-State CB Target Jermaine Cobbins Talks Recruitment

One of the nation's fast-rising 7v7 events made it back to the Atlanta area as The Sevens 7v7 tournament was held at Peachtree Ridge High School over the weekend.

Many of the top organizations across the country registered and entered the tournament such as Hustle INC, C1N, NPA, 24K Cold Hearts, and Fast Houston.

The amount of star power each brand displayed with many of the top athletes from all of the country was insane to fathom.

One of the nation's coveted 2028 cornerbacks was in attendance as Jermaine Cobbins and NPA showed up on a mission.



NPA earned the number 1 seed during pool play on the first day of the event. The team fell just short of the championship game, but the players went down swinging.

Vols on SI caught up with Cobbins to discuss any recruiting updates, and to shed light on an off-field story that deserves some attention.

Jermaine Cobbins Update

2028 Springfield (TN) cornerback Jermaine Cobbins | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

"The recruitment is going great," Cobbins said.



"You know, a lot of teams are showing love," Cobbins continued. Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M were a few schools mentioned to be showing a lot of love to the Tennessee native.



Cobbins has plans to get on the road once dead period is over.

March 2- Auburn

March 6- USC (potentially)

March 13- Alabama

March 17- Georgia

March 19- Tennessee

March 21- Vanderbilt

As Cobbins is wrapping up his sophomore year and on his way to becoming a junior, the pace will pick up as schools will come on stronger as some will fall back. The talented defender has to check boxes of his on while spending time with each school.

"The main thing I'll be looking for is probably how much love are they going to be showing, their background (track record), and how the coaches coach," Cobbins explained.

With a visit to Rocky Top in a few weeks looming, this will be the first time Cobbins has made it to Tennessee since the staff changes on the defense.



Cobbins had a relationship with Coach Michael Hunter Jr., who joined the Volunteers staff for a very short time before taking an opportunity in the NFL.



"Me and the corners coach had a great relationship, he came (to UT) but he left out for the NFL, so kudos to him. Love that for him. I've met Coach Poindexter. He's a great coach," Cobbins said.



The coaching staff at Tennessee stands out to the Springfield (TN) student-athlete as, "they coach at a high level." Cobbins would go on to describe how the Vols pulling in great talent truly has an impact because you get to practice against some talented players day in and day out.

Cobbins Gives Back

Cobbins recently had the opportunity to give back to the next generation, and it was no surprise to see this act carried out, so Vols on SI had to ask about this act of kindness before concluding the interview.

"That was very important (to me), you know. It just really made me feel good inside. I always love giving back to the little kids, especially from my hometown," Cobbins said with a smile.



Cobbins understands the small-town life, and how such a simple gesture can make a huge difference. Talent aside, this is an A+ young man.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE

• Follow us on Facebook HERE

• Follow us on Instagram HERE

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff: