Tennessee Flips Heavily Coveted EDGE Hezekiah Harris From Auburn
The Tennessee Volunteers got their highly coveted EDGE rusher on Monday after Hezekiah Harris announced he flipped his commitment from Auburn to Tennessee. Tennessee has been recruiting Harris hard over the past few months in hopes of luring him away from Auburn, which became a reality on Monday.
Harris is rated as a top 100 recruit and a top 15 EDGE in the country. On the gridiron, Harris is known for his versatility, athleticism, and ability to wreck games. He has an impressive, quick first step and powerful hands that allow him to get past opposing offensive linemen. He has elite size already with his 6’5 and 220 pound frame. At Jemison, he plays both sides of the ball and is a true utility player for the team, capable of doing anything they ask of him.
Harris continued to visit the Volunteers several times throughout the recruitment process. Twice for unofficial visits in April and May. He finally took an official visit on June 24th and communication remained throughout the process. Harris has the potential to be an elite player at the next level and have a similar career arc of James Pearce Jr, who played some of his best football at the tail end of his Vols career, which allowed him to be a first round draft pick in the NFL. Harris has the same capabilities, especially with defensive line coach Rodney Garner at his disposal.
It’s been an impressive run of recruiting for the Vols over the past few weeks. Last week, the Volunteers flipped four-star OL Kamari Blair from South Carolina and had him stay home to play for Tennessee. Perhaps the biggest flip of the 2026 cycle came last Thursday when Tennessee flipped Tristen Keys from LSU. Keys is the No. 1 WR in the country and now fills out an elite trio of weapons for the Vols that includes Tyreek King, Legend Bey, and now Keys.
Tennessee cracked the top 10 for its recruiting class last week after landing Keys. They are now inching closer to a top-five class with the flip of Harris and landing another blue-chip prospect. The Vols now have three recruits at the EDGE position with Harris, Zach Groves, and CJ Edwards all committed.
