Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 LB TJ White Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 LB TJ White.



White is one of two (Brayden Rouse) linebackers that coach William Inge was able to land in this recruiting cycle.



The linebacker duo of White and Rouse is an incredible haul for the defense as both are listed in the 'Top 10' at the position across all sites. The Vols unfortunately lost what would have been their third linebacker when Braylon Outlaw flipped to Georgia Tech.

BIO

Josh Heupel and TJ White | TJ White/X

TJ White



Jackson Academy (Mississippi)



Linebacker



6-foot-1.5, 225-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Offered: October 30, 2024



Committed: July 1, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

TJ White is rated as the No. 4 linebacker on Rivals/On3 and 247sports.



White will join a potentially deep linebacker unit as Carter and Telander are juniors, while Spillman and Perlotte are underclassmen who have been getting quality reps. Vol fans haven't even seen Jordan Burns, and Harmon has had limited opportunities.



The linebackers could have one of the most solid position groups in 2026.

Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

