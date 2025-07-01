Tennessee Lands Four-Star LB TJ White After He Commits To The Vols
TJ White made his pledge to the Tennessee Volunteers and is now the fourth blue-chip recruit for the Volunteers in the 2026 class. White chose the Volunteers over Florida State and Mississippi State. The standout players from Jackson Academy (MS) have been on the Vols radar for quite some time, and the relationship has continued since he picked up an offer last October.
White took a visit to the Volunteers on June 13th, which marked his third time in Knoxville to visit Tennessee and loved the relationship he built with the coaching staff, especially linebacker coach William Inge. According to On3 Industry Ranking, White is a four-star prospect, the No. 5 LB, the No. 5 player in Mississippi, and the No. 80 player nationally. He is 6’3 and 220 pounds with a motor like no other.
On the gridiron, White has a big 2024 campaign finishing with 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He had one of his best games of the season against Jackson Prep in the playoffs, finishing with 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. To put it frankly, he is one of the best linebackers in the country and got selected to participate in the Navy All-American Bowl in the annual East vs West game on January 10th 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. He will participate among the nation’s top 100 high school football players.
The class is beginning to come together for Tennessee as they make their claim to be in the top 20 for the 2026 class. Notable recruits they have in this class are QB Faizon Brandon, OL Gabriel Osenda, East Robertson Zach Groves, Jackson Academy TJ White, and WR Tyreek King. Tennessee isn’t done yet and are finalists for more big-time prospects.