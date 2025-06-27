Tennessee Lands The Commitment Of Key Offensive Lineman

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed the commitment of key offensive lineman Edward Baker.

Tennessee offensive lineman coach Glen Elarbee during a Tennessee football fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers landed a huge commitment on Friday, as they add another key piece to the offensive line group in the 2026 class. The Vols landed Edward Baker, who committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over the Virginia Cavaliers, Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina State Wolfpack, and Arkansas.

The talented prospect is a three-star prospect with offers from many schools. He visited the Tennessee Volunteers back on June 6th as part of his official visit tour. Despite this being an earlier visit, the Vols knocked it out of the park and eventually won the recruitment of Baker.

The Vols will be looking to land more prospects in the class, as they have many important commitment dates coming up, including Legend Bey and Brandon Anderson.

