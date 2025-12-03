Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 SAF Luke Thompson Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.



The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 SAF Luke Thompson.



Thompson will help provide some comfort at the position as he is one of few that is coming in as a safety considering Willie Martinez prefers to say defensive backs.



Coach Martinez like versatile guys for the most part but there are always exceptions to everyone's standards. The Vols are no stranger to playing young safeties if the play can produce. Edrees Farooq is a prime example.

BIO

Luke Thompson | Luke Thompson/X

Luke Thompson



Franklin (Tennessee)



Safety



6-foot-1, 175-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Luke Thompson

Offered: April 5, 2025



Committed: June 14, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

The Vols were able to lock down this in-state prospect from the western side of Tennessee. Thompson isn't too bad with the ball in his hands as an offensive playmaker either.

Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE

• Follow us on Facebook HERE

• Follow us on Instagram HERE

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_

Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden

More Vols News