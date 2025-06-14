Volunteer Country

3-Star Safety Announces Commitment To Tennessee

Tennessee lands another recruit inside the state of Tennessee.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Vol Walk before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Vol Walk before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers landed another commitment this week, as they landed another defensive back following the commitment of KJ McClain. They landed three-star safety Luke Thompson, who will join the Vols all the way from Franklin High School inside the state lines of Tennessee.

Thompson held many offers from schools inside the state, and according to On3, he is the 1,002nd prospect in the country across the nation, along with the 35th player in the state.

The Vols commit is the 10th player to pull the trigger on the Vols in the 2026 recruiting cycle. More is expected to follow after a successful official visit weekend, and another one is going on right now.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting