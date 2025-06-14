3-Star Safety Announces Commitment To Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers landed another commitment this week, as they landed another defensive back following the commitment of KJ McClain. They landed three-star safety Luke Thompson, who will join the Vols all the way from Franklin High School inside the state lines of Tennessee.
Thompson held many offers from schools inside the state, and according to On3, he is the 1,002nd prospect in the country across the nation, along with the 35th player in the state.
The Vols commit is the 10th player to pull the trigger on the Vols in the 2026 recruiting cycle. More is expected to follow after a successful official visit weekend, and another one is going on right now.
