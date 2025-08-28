Tennessee Football Commit Tyreek King Talks Vols, Tristen Keys
Tennessee football commit Tyreek King is one of the premier commits in the Vols recruiting class and his skillset appears to only have grown over the offseason, displaying attributes in a 20-6 Knoxville Catholic victory that will immediately translate in Josh Heupel offense.
“I’ve really improved explosiveness, my catching, and most definitely in my running out of breaks for sure."
The explosiveness of the Vols commit allows for him to be lethal in one-on-one situations and when given space, both of which have proven to be highly effective under this coaching staff.
“Just looking at their offense, their spread and how they throw the ball around the field, it is definitely something I could fit in,” he said to Vols on SI.
He will get to see that offense and imagine himself in it multiple times this season, including potentially going to Atlanta to watch the season opener this weekend.
The relationship he has built with the coaching staff, including receivers coach Kelsey Pope has been a large factor in keeping him locked in with the local program.
“It's been big. I talk to him every week I can if they're not on a no-call week. I communicate with them a lot. He tells me a lot about their offense and I know I could be a factor."
That coach-player relationship is something he hopes another top receiver target in five-star Tristan Keys can experience.
“I just texted him the other day. I told him 'come on,’ King told Vols on SI. “He said, 'we are going to see.' It might be a flip, you all are going to see something."
