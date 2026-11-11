Elite Baseball In-State Prospect Banks Addison Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to officially sign some of the best prospects in the entire country, as they have landed some of the best players when it comes to a verbal commitment, but none of that matters until they sign with the Vols or the program of their choice.

Luckily for the Tennessee baseball program, they have signed arguably the top player in the entire state of Tennessee, as they landed the signature of Banks Addison. The talented in-state prospect is a utility infielder who plays all over the infield, including third base, while also having some reps at catcher.

Addison now plays high school ball for Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This is a popular high school that the Vols recruit from in all sports, including football, as Tennessee will hope to land the signature of David Gabriel-Georges in December.

The Vols landed a great baseball player, according to Perfect Game, who recently evaluated him, and has even listed him as a PG10 prospect, which means they view him as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect." This is the highest rating he can have on Perfect Game.

Perfect Game's Evaluation on Banks Addison

7 games in with 2 home runs pic.twitter.com/wBQrVvHqwa — Banks Addison (@BanksAddison1) March 13, 2026

"Banks Addison is a 2027 SS/3B with a 6-1 184 lb. frame from Germantown, TN who attends Evangelical Christian. Lean athletic build with some present strength and plenty of physical projection remaining. Left handed hitter, sets up in a spread stance with an inward toe tap timer, gets on plane early and stays there, very consistent timing and swing mechanics, worked gap to gap with carry and jump off the barrel, big present bat speed with more to come. 7.01 runner in the sixty. Primary shortstop on defense, works around the ball well, has soft hands, plays under control and balanced, plenty of arm strength for the left side. Good student with a verbal commitment to Tennessee. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic," Perfect Game said.

What Does This Mean for Tennessee Baseball?

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Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander coaching from third base during an NCAA college baseball game against the Missouri Tigers on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Addison is a star and is someone who could have an immediate impact on this Josh Elander roster, and this is a big sigh of relief, as Addison could have gone to many different programs, but the one he opted to go to is Tennessee.

However, the Vols will have their hands full as they will hold out hope that they will be able to get him to campus. Just because he signed with the Vols doesn't mean he can't get selected in the MLB Draft. He can still bypass college if he would like, but if he is going to take the college route, the Vols are the only team that he can go play baseball for.

So this means that it is quite literally the Vols or the MLB.

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