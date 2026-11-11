Baylor Baseball Coach Shares What Tennessee is Getting in Blake Lundy and Banks Addison

The Tennessee Volunteers have been able to land many different prospects in terms of baseball recruits, as they have even landed a pair of teammates from within the state of Tennessee. The two that the Vols landed are Blake Lundy and Banks Addison, who both play baseball for the Baylor Red Raiders in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Recently, Vols on SI caught up with Coach Butch Chaffin, the head baseball coach of Baylor, who shared his thoughts on what the Volunteers are getting. Here is what he said.

Baylor's Blake Lundy (16) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer at the bottom of the third inning during the TSSAA Division II-AA Baseball playoffs between Christ Presbyterian Academy versus Baylor in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What is Tennessee Baseball Getting in Blake Lundy and Banks Addison?

"First of all, Tennessee is getting two great human beings who are both mature and ready for the University of Tennessee. Banks Addison is an outstanding defender with plus arm and an elite left handed bat. He is more than capable of playing anywhere on the diamond. He has put on ten pounds of muscle since being at Baylor School. He is a leader and ready for this challenge."

"Blake Lundy is a 6’3”, 220 lb catcher who is 92 mph on throws to second base. The 2026 Tennessee Mr. Baseball is a plus defender whose arm speaks for itself. The bat is quick and full of juice. Blessed with strength that translates to power, Blake can hit the ball a long way. Both will be drafted at some point this year."

"Tennessee fans should be really excited that these two have committed to become Vols. Coach Elander is an amazing recruiter who has landed two of the best players in the country."

How Do These Two Compare to Past Players You Have Coached?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"As a coach that has been around awhile, but new to Baylor, I have seen few high school players who can do what they do. I am blessed to be able to be around them each day."

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans?

"Vol fans should get ready for them. Both will be fan favorites due to their social and friendly nature. Their skills on the field translate to the game. Both love the game and you can see it in their play."

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