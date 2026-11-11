Live Updates: Tennessee Baseball Early Signing Period

Live Updates: Tenessee Vols Baseball's Early SIgning Period

*Note: The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols will be signing prospects in multiple different sports. This just serves as one specific sport, while the other teams and programs will have their own specific updates on the website, which can be found by searching for it through the site's categories or on the social media apps. This is also going to be updated as news comes, which means that it won't be updated unless there is something that is noteworthy and worth mentioning. The majority of the work will be done on November 11th, but this is something that will carry all the way through November 18th, so I suggest periodically checking to see if anything has changed. For the updates, make sure you refresh the article or the site so you can get every update that you need throughout the early signing period. It is also worth noting that every timestamp is in Eastern time.*

Wednesday - Nov. 11

7:00: Should be an eventful day for the Tennessee baseball team on the first day of the early signing period.

Pre-Event Information

Josh Elander | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

This is one of the very best classes that Tennessee will sign, as they have plenty of elite baseball players in the high school ranks ready to put pen to paper, including a future top-three MLB Draft Pick in Dylan Seward, according to projections. He is the clear "big fish" of the class of 2027, but there are many others worth noting.

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There will be double-digit prospects expected to sign, which will once again bring Tennessee another top-10 recruiting class after the early signing period.

This is something worth monitoring closely, as there is still time to add people in this period, but the main focus will be landing those who are already committed, with the hopes that a large majority of them make it to campus, rather than be selected and leave for the MLB Draft.

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