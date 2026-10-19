Former Tennessee Basketball Star Cut By NBA Team
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The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has had a renaissance under head coach Rick Barnes. The team has consistently been in the national picture as noted by their 3 straight Elite Eight trips. The program has genuinely been one of the most consistent of the 2020s. A big part of this success has been the ability of Barnes and the coaching staff to bring in big-time transfers. One of those transfers has just been cut from his NBA team.
Tennessee Basketball Star Released from His NBA Squad
Former first-round pick Dalton Knecht has officially seen his time in Los Angeles come to an end. After being selected with the 17th pick of the first round, Knecht had difficulty finding his place in LA. Unfortunately for Knecht, his rookie season was when he showed the most promise, and he has since been unable to provide much value for his team.
The move to waive Knecht has long been speculated about after he fell out of the rotation and then a rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets left Knecht in an awkward spot. It is never a good sign for a former first-round pick to get waived so early in their career, but Knecht will look for his next opportunity.
What is Next for Knecht
Unfortunately, getting cut so close to the start of the NBA season just makes it that much harder to find a home. It would not be surprising if Knecht had to play at least a portion of the season in the G-League before possibly getting another opportunity.
As previously mentioned, Knecht struggled to find his role in LA and would certainly benefit from more playing time. It would not be surprising for Knecht to spend the whole year in the G League displaying his talent for other NBA teams to see.
For Knecht to get another chance in the NBA, he needs to prove to teams he can fulfill a role off the bench, supplementing a team's star players. His career 36.8% three-point shooting is certainly a starting point, but he needs to be more consistent for it to truly make a difference.
At just 25 years old, this is not the end for the former Tennessee star and could ultimately be the starting point of his turnaround.
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Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.Follow Major_Passons