Former Tennessee Basketball Star Cut By NBA Team

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has had a renaissance under head coach Rick Barnes. The team has consistently been in the national picture as noted by their 3 straight Elite Eight trips. The program has genuinely been one of the most consistent of the 2020s. A big part of this success has been the ability of Barnes and the coaching staff to bring in big-time transfers. One of those transfers has just been cut from his NBA team.

Tennessee Basketball Star Released from His NBA Squad

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick waits with forward Dalton Knecht (4) to get into the game in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former first-round pick Dalton Knecht has officially seen his time in Los Angeles come to an end. After being selected with the 17th pick of the first round, Knecht had difficulty finding his place in LA. Unfortunately for Knecht, his rookie season was when he showed the most promise, and he has since been unable to provide much value for his team.

The move to waive Knecht has long been speculated about after he fell out of the rotation and then a rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets left Knecht in an awkward spot. It is never a good sign for a former first-round pick to get waived so early in their career, but Knecht will look for his next opportunity.

What is Next for Knecht

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward Dalton Knecht (4) look on from the bench during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, getting cut so close to the start of the NBA season just makes it that much harder to find a home. It would not be surprising if Knecht had to play at least a portion of the season in the G-League before possibly getting another opportunity.

As previously mentioned, Knecht struggled to find his role in LA and would certainly benefit from more playing time. It would not be surprising for Knecht to spend the whole year in the G League displaying his talent for other NBA teams to see.

For Knecht to get another chance in the NBA, he needs to prove to teams he can fulfill a role off the bench, supplementing a team's star players. His career 36.8% three-point shooting is certainly a starting point, but he needs to be more consistent for it to truly make a difference.

At just 25 years old, this is not the end for the former Tennessee star and could ultimately be the starting point of his turnaround.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.