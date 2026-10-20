Tennessee Basketball Star Terrence Hill Jr. Suffers Injury vs. Duke

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently in an exhibition game against the NCAA basketball powerhouse program, the Duke Blue Devils. Though the results of these games do not ultimately matter, things that happen in them can make a massive difference in the season.

Many times, these differences are adjustments to the scheme, building team chemistry, getting the rust off, and figuring out players who are “gamers,” not just practice players. Another thing that can obviously shape a season is injuries, and one of the Vols' stars headed to the locker room after an injury.

Tennessee Basketball Star Terrence Hill Jr. Has Left the Game

Tennessee guard Terrence Hill Jr. (3) tries to advance the ball while guarded by Xavier forward Gabriel Pozzato (0) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers brought in a big transfer class this offseason, and many picked it as the best transfer class in the nation. One of those additions that projected to have a big impact was former VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr.

Early in the first half Hill went down with an apparent injury and then left the game going to the locker room. The full details of the injury are yet to be known, but he is likely to not return to the contest with an ankle injury. A long-term injury to Hill would be devastating to the Vols.

Hill is projected to be a large part of the Vols' season this year, as he is a talent-scoring guard able to catch fire at any minute. If he ultimately does have to miss time, the Vols will need other people to step up in his absence to generate points. More of the burden would fall onto Juke Harris, a transfer from Wake Forrest and projected All-American.

How the Exhibition Was Going for the Vols Before the Injury

The exhibition is not currently going how the Vols would like, as they have been having difficulty finding ways to score against the Blue Devils' defense. If this game is any indication of the Vols' season, the injury to Hill could be even bigger than anticipated. The Vols were projected to be a good offensive team, but early in the preseason they are struggling. The hope is that Hill will be able to be back on the court before the regular season starts.

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