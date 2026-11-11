Elite Guard Maci Pringle Details Her Decision to Sign With Lady Vols Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols have been looking to sign one of their two commits in the class of 2027, and luckily for them, their first one just signed. That prospect is Maci Pringle.

Pringle plays high school basketball for Flower Mound High School in the state of Texas, and is now set to make her way to Knoxville after completing her high school basketball career to play with the Lady Vols.

Recently, Pringle caught up with Vols on SI to detail her decision to sign with Tennessee.

Maci Pringle on her official visit with the Tennessee Lady Vols. | Maci Pringle

What Makes Tennessee the Perfect School For You?

"Playing basketball has always been an outlet where I can express my joy, energy, and excitement on the court. Watching Coach Kim throughout her first year at Tennessee and seeing how hard and selflessly the girls played, I knew Tennessee was somewhere I could see myself. It wasn't just the style of play that attracted me, but also the heart and soul of the generations of players who have helped build this program. The team is full of talented, passionate women, each with their own individual stories and unique personalities. The bond they share made it easy for me to form an immediate connection and envision them becoming my “family” in the future. The campus is absolutely beautiful, and the energy and deep-rooted tradition surrounding the university were nothing short of astonishing," Pringle said.

How Excited are You to Play Under Coach Kim Caldwell and Her Staff?

"I'm exhilarated!! She has put together an amazing staff, and it's impressive to see how dedicated they are to what they do! When you combine a winning mindset with players and coaches who are willing to put in the work and do things the right way, you can't help but want to be a part of it. It's hard-nosed, honest basketball, and it's exactly where I want to be!" Pringle said.

How Much Does the School's History Play a Factor in Your Decision

"The history played a significant role in my decision, mainly because I have been fortunate enough to witness so much of it for myself. With the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame being in Knoxville, I've had the opportunity to see up close what it meant to be a Lady Vol and experience the legacy that was built by those who came before me. Pat Summitt left an incredible mark on the game of women's basketball and on generations of players, coaches, and fans. Those same people have come together to ensure that her winning legacy and the tradition of excellence in women's basketball will live on forever in the heart of the Lady Vols program," Pringle said.

Do You Plan to Peer Recruit Other to Join You in Knoxville?

"Of course! I trust the coaches and their recruiting, but if I can help persuade great players to choose Tennessee, I will absolutely do it!" Pringle said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans?

"Dear Lady Vol Fans, THANK YOU for accepting me with open arms! I'm so excited to become a Volunteer next year and contribute to the incredible tradition and success of Tennessee women's basketball. I'm looking forward to meeting many of you and seeing all of you at the games! I can't wait to be part of this special family," Pringle said.

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