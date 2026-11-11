Sherika Nelson Details What Lady Vols Basketball is Getting in Newest Signee Maci Pringle

The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed their top commit in the class of 2027 thus far, as they signed Maci Pringle. Pringle has been viewed as one of the better guards in the entire country, as she even has a ranking of No. 21 among all prospects across the nation.

This is a big addition for the Lady Vols, and a massive addition for Kim Caldwell and her staff. However, there is more information to learn, and there aren't many better people to learn about Pringle from than her Flower Mound basketball coach, Sherika Nelson.

Nelson recently caught up with Vols on SI to detail what The Lady Vols are getting out of Pringle, along with sending a message to her star now that she has signed.

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Maci as a Player?

"Tennessee is getting a remarkable player in Maci. She brings an unmatched work ethic, passionate intensity, and the ability to change the tempo of the game, all of which make her unique! She is a versatile player who can run the floor, score in the paint, and knock down three-point shots from the perimeter. She has incredible vision and is an intuitive passer who creates a variety of scoring opportunities for her teammates. On the defensive end, her length, rebounding ability, and aggressive style of play are game changers. You will see Maci make an impact during her freshman season because of her ability to handle pressure and excel in big moments," Nelson said.

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Maci as a Person?

"Maci is ALL HEART! She genuinely cares about everyone in her circle. She brings energy and enthusiasm every single day. When Maci walks into a room, it lights up because of her smile and personality! She has a heart for taking care of others and making sure everyone feels included and welcome. Maci is the consummate teammate who makes everyone around her better," Nelson said.

What is Your Message to Maci Now That She Has Signed, and What is Your Thoughts on Tennessee as a Whole?

"My message to Maci is to stay true to who you are and continue to grow into the person and player you dream of becoming. Don't allow success or disappointment to change the heart of who you are. Tennessee is getting a treasure, and I have no doubt you will make them proud! Everything Maci has gone through to get to this special day makes me extremely happy for her. She has put in so much work to achieve her dream of playing college basketball, and seeing her excitement about becoming a Lady Vol brings joy to my heart. I believe Tennessee's up-tempo playing style will give Maci the opportunity to make a huge impact early in her career. She will play a big role in helping Tennessee return to being one of the top teams in college basketball," Nelson said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans?

"You are getting a GREAT basketball player, but an even better person! You will fall in love with Maci's energy and zest for life! She will bring so much excitement and dedication to the Lady Vol program. Have fun supporting her and cheering her on! She will make many exciting plays on the court and quickly become a fan favorite in the Lady Vol community," Nelson said.

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