Elite Infielder Max Hemenway Signs With Tennessee Baseball

Today is a special day for Josh Elander and the rest of the Tennessee baseball staff, as they are now signing the prospects in the class of 2027, including some of the best players in the entire country. Signing day is already something to celebrate, especially if you are a Tennessee baseball fan, as there aren't going to be many programs that stack up with this year's class for Elander and Co.

One of the prospects who has been committed to the Vols for quite some time is Max Hemenway, one of the nation's very best infielders, and a prospect who has officially signed with Tennessee baseball.

Hemenway is from Puyallup, WA, and one could easily label him as one of the better signees for the Tennessee baseball program, meaning he is one of the many "big fish" in the class of 2027.

Here is more information about Hemeway and who he is from Perfect Game, as he is rated as a PG10, which means that they view him as "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect." This is the highest grade that he could possibly receive.

Max Hemenway's Perfect Game Evaluation

Easy to see why ‘27 SS Max Hemenway (WA) is one of the top young players in the country.



No nonsense approach with quiet confidence as soon as he stepped in the box.



Bat speed and lag stand out with loud barrels across two strong rounds.



👍👍@Vol_Baseball recruit #PSAS pic.twitter.com/KkMBi2CoGa — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) February 20, 2024

"Max Hemenway is a 2027 SS/2B with a 6-1 185 lb. frame from Puyallup, WA who attends IMG Academy. Features a lean, athletic build. Ran a 6.65 60-yard dash. Primary shortstop. Showcases easy, fluid actions on the dirt. Soft hands work well with consistent footwork into the catchpoint. Takes quality angles with range in both directions. Reached 88 mph across the diamond. Left-handed hitter. Utilizes a short leg lift trigger. Shows a clean path with a loose, whippy barrel. Consistently get to contact on time. Can generate quality impact to both gaps. More power to come as the frame gets stronger. Good student. Tennessee commit. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic," said Perfect Game.

What This Means for Tennessee Baseball

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander high-fives the Knoxville Smokies mascot Jackson during a Tennessee baseball scrimmage against Lipscomb at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers signing Hemenway is a big deal, as this means that the Tennessee baseball program is the only college program he can now go to. However, there is a catch when it comes to this signing in particular.

That catch being that he can still opt to go to the MLB once he is selected in the MLB Draft, which is currently expected to be the case. As of now, it is unknown which round he will be selected in, but the projection for the talented prospect out of Washington is quite high.

In fact, some believe he could find himself as a drafted prospect in the first round of the upcoming MLB Draft. If that is the case, then the Vols will have a tough time getting him on campus, it seems.

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