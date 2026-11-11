Max Hemenway Explains Why He Signed With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have been signing prospects in many different sports, including baseball, as one of their top baseball commits has put pen to paper and has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

That prospect being Max Hemenway, who is an IMG Academy shortstop and infielder, who grades a PG10, the highest grade on Perfect Game.

Hemenway recently caught up with Vols on SI to detail why he felt Tennessee was the correct decision, along with explaining his relationship that is growing with the Tennessee coaching staff. Here is what the newest signee had to say.

Max Hemenway on the baseball field with IMG Academy. | IMG Academy

What Made Tennessee the Correct and Unanimous Decision for You?

"Ever since I started playing baseball I had always dreamed of getting out of Washington to play in the SEC. Tennessee has one of the most premier baseball programs when it comes to player development and winning and it has felt like home ever since I stepped foot on campus. Some of the best coaches in the country in Elander, Kiv, and Martinez, so it made the decision easy," Hemenway said.

What is Your Relationship Like With Josh Elander, and What Can You Say About the Coaching Staff?

"My relationship with Elander has always been super strong; he was the one who recruited me first, and that meant a lot to me. Elander is a great coach, and all the players that I know have always said the same things about him. He can be your buddy and your coach at the same time if you do the right things. The whole coaching staff is amazing in that way," Hemenway said.

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Although You Can Still Go to the MLB Out of High School, Are You Relieved That Tennessee is Your College Option?

"Yes, I am relieved that it is Tennessee rather than other schools because Tennessee has always felt like home to me, ever since I stepped foot on campus in 8th grade they have never made me swing any other ways. The player development is a huge thing for me, being able to go there and have all those resources around me to get better, plus there is no better place than Rocky Top," Hemenway said.

Max Hemenway's Final Message to Tennessee Fans

"I know you guys always bring the juice for the big orange, I’m ready to get out in front of you guys and show you what it means to me to play for Tennessee," Hemenway said.

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