IMG's Baseball Coach Shares What Tennessee is Getting in Max Hemenway and Sushi Wilson

The Tennessee Volunteers are signing some of their top baseball commits in the country, as the class of 2027 has started to sign with their college of choice. When it comes to the Tennessee Volunteers, two of their top commits in the class of 2027 play on the same team.

Shortstop Max Hemenway and outfielder Sebastian "Sushi" Wilson both attend IMG Academy in the state of Florida, and both have become top prospects in the state, while also being top prospects in the country.

They both have signed with the Tennessee Volunteers and are officially set to play for the Tennessee Vols, unless they bypass college for MLB, which remains a possibility.

Regardless, Vols on SI recently had the chance to catch up with David Turgeon, the head baseball coach for both Max Hemenway and Sushi Wilson. He previewed what the Vols are getting in their talented commits. Here is what he had to say.

Sebastian "Sushi" Wilson in his IMG Academy uniform. | IMG Academy

What Type of Player and Person is Tennessee Getting In Max Hemenway?

Max Hemenway on the baseball field with IMG Academy. | IMG Academy

"In Max, Tennessee is getting a player who can beat you in different ways. Defensively, he can make the routine play as well as the special play that will leave you thinking there are few people out there who can do that. He also has an advanced internal defensive clock. Offensively, Max has continued to mature in terms of approach and physicality and can use the whole field as well as impact the ball. His knowledge of the strike zone is advanced. As a person, it will be hard to find a better young man he was raised well. He receives coaching well and is a connective teammate and great culture guy," Turgeon said.

What Type of Player and Person is Tennessee Getting in Sebastian "Sushi" Wilson?

Sebastian "Sushi" Wilson in the dugout. | @createwithdre

"Sushi is a dynamic offensive player with a well-above-average running speed who plays hard. With the bat, he can use all fields and drive balls out to all fields and compete in the box. His speed puts incredible pressure on the defense. As an outfielder, he is also coming into his own. He can go get fly balls with the best of them. As a person, Sushi is a tremendous person who can also keep the clubhouse loose. I envision him taking on more leadership as a senior on the team," Turgeon said.

What is Your Message to Wilson and Hemenway as They Sign With Tennessee Baseball?

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Sushi Wilson | Sushi Wilson

"It is my hope that they will build on the lessons they have learned here at IMG Academy, such as how to work, how to be a teammate, and how to compete. They have a good foundation," Turgeon said.

How Special Would it Be to See Hemenway and Wilson Be Teammates at Tennessee (If Both Bypass the MLB, Which is Still on the Table at the Moment)?

Max Hemenway on the baseball field with IMG Academy. | IMG Academy

"I think it would be pretty special to see these two continue to be teammates at Tennessee. It would also help them transition a little easier with a close friend at their side," Turgeon said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Baseball Fans Now That These Two Have Signed?

Max Hemenway on his official visit to Tennessee | Max Hemenway

"Tennessee fans, you are getting two players who want to win championships at the highest level. They are two special talents who are better people, and that is what builds winning programs. I am very proud of the work they have done here, with some work still to be done," Turgeon said.

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