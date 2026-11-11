Elite Outfielder Caden Dawson Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee baseball program is one of the many athletic programs for the University of Tennessee that have been signing their current committed prospects, but, of course, the baseball program takes the cake, as they are always signing some of the best players in the entire country.

This includes the latest prospect to make it official, Caden Dawson, who is arguably the best prospect in the state of Georgia, depending on what you value, as he is based in the city of Marietta, Georgia. He plays high school baseball for Blessed Trinity and is a long-time commit to Josh Elander and his Tennessee coaching staff.

Dawson is an outfielder and a good one at that. In fact, Perfect Game has him rated as a PG10, which is the highest rating he can receive, as this means they view him as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."

Perfect Game also shared their evaluation of the newest Tennessee left-handed hitter. Here is what they said.

Perfect Game Evaluates Caden Dawson

"Caden Dawson is a 2027 OF/RHP with a 6-2 210 lb. frame from Marietta, GA who attends Blessed Trinity Catholic. Physical extra strong build. Left handed hitter, hits from a balanced and open stance with a big stride into contact, sinks into his back side and gets big torque from his lower half, has rhythm to his swing, big power that has always played in games, highest level hitter. 7.08 runner in the sixty. Primary outfielder on defense, has solid arm strength with corner tools and actions. Bat is his tool. Good student," Perfect Game said.

What This Means for Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Tennessee baseball program landed one of their best prospects in the class of 2027, who was previously committed before signing. He is someone who will bring this team a ton of elite at bats, a nd great work in the outfield, that is if he makes it to the University of Tennessee, of course.

Just because Dawson signed to Tennessee baseball doesn't mean that he has to attend college. He can still opt to go straight to MLB, which is something that Tennessee fans have seen way too many times. In fact, the Vols signed some of the best prospects in all of high school baseball last year, and two of their signees ended up becoming top selections in the 2026 MLB Draft, and they opted to not go to Tennessee.

All this signature means is that if he is going to play college baseball, it will 100% be with the Tennessee Volunteers rather than any of the other college baseball programs.

As of now, Dawson has a draft stock that leads many to believe he will be selected well within the first seven rounds of the draft. This could mean that he may never make it to Tennessee, but this is a decision that won't be made anytime soon.

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