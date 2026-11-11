Elite Outfielder Sushi Wilson Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee baseball program has a ton of talented prospects who are committed when it comes to the class of 2027, a class that they have been building since these prospects were in middle school. One of the prospects that they had committed for years is Sebastian "Sushi" Wilson, who is an outfielder prospect.

The talented outfielder is originally from Illinois, but plays high school baseball with IMG Academy. Since making the move to play with IMG Academy, Wilson has become an even more complete prospect.

Luckily for the Tennessee Volunteers, Wilson has officially signed, meaning that they won't be losing him to any other college baseball programs. He is one of the better commits in the entire class, meaning that the Tennessee baseball program has signed one of their big fish of this signing period.

Here is some more information about Wilson, according to Perfect Game, who has him rated as a PG10, meaning they believe he is a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect." This is the highest grade that a high school prospect can have on Perfect Game.

Sebastian "Sushi" Wilson's Perfect Game Evaluation

Had a great time at the National Showcase down in Miami. Hit some PRs along the way.



✅ 6.36 60yd

✅ 94mph OF Velo

✅ 100mph exit Velo off tee with wood



Hit an in game triple, as well. Thank you @PerfectGameUSA. @josh_elander @Vol_Baseball @BenBadler @TyalexandrSmith… pic.twitter.com/nwETz6lVGP — 🍣 Sushi Wilson 🍣 (@SushiWilson2027) July 9, 2026

"Sebastian Wilson is a 2027 OF with a 6-0 195 lb. frame from Chicago, IL who attends IMG Academy. Medium athletic build with very good present strength. 6.36 runner in the sixty. Primary outfielder on defense, has athletic actions to and through the ball, quick release on his throws, made accurate throws with good carry, center field profile. Left handed hitter, has a quiet set up and is short and direct to the ball, easy bat speed with load contact, hit over power at present but flashed the power and there will be more to come. Excellent student with a verbal commitment to Tennessee. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic," said Perfect Game.

What This Means for Tennessee Baseball

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander looks out from the dugout before a Tennessee baseball scrimmage against Lipscomb at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee baseball team is getting a star, that is, if Wilson actually makes it to campus, of course. Just because he signed doesn't mean that he can't bypass college for MLB. In fact, he will be eligible to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft, which means that he will have a tough decision on his hands on if he would rather go to college or if he would rather bypass his college eligibility and play for the team who draft him, while working his way up the farm system like the remainder of the selected players in the MLB Draft.

What this does mean is that the Vols can't lose Wilson to another college program, so the two options are simple. The MLB or the Tennessee Volunteers.

As of now, the talented prospect is projected to be selected high in the MLB Draft, as he has been projected as high as the first round, with a near-consensus grade between rounds 1-4.

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