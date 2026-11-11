Elite Prospect Lola Peters Signs With Tennessee Volleyball

It is officially signing day, and many different sports are signing across the nation, as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Lady Vols have officially started their signing day process. The main sports that are actually signing today through the end of the early signing period are women's soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, women's basketball, and men's basketball.

One of the better classes that has been built is volleyball for the Lady Vols, as the Lady Vols have three expected signees with the chance of more, as things can be a bit hectic on signing day. The signee who has most recently signed is one of the very best in the country, as the newest signee has the chance to be a star the moment that she makes her way to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Lola Peters Signs With Tennessee Volleyball

Tennessee volleyball commits Lola Peters (left) and Mara Sandberg (right) | Lola Peters

That signee is Lola Peters. Peters is an extremely talented volleyball player who has been viewed as one of the top additions for the volleyball team in the upcoming class. She plays high school volleyball for Plano West High School in Plano, Texas, which means that she is not only set to make her way to Tennessee, but she is also the lone commit that the Lady Vols have from the Lone Star State.

The talented prospect has a national ranking of No. 91, according to Prep Dig, and is even viewed as a top-end setter, opposite/right side.

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She is committing to a Tennessee program that has been gradually getting better over the most recent years, and has even been ranked inside the top 10 for a good portion of this season after they defeated some of the top teams in the country, including the Kentucky Wildcats, which have been viewed as a top program in the entire country.

Regardless, this is a massive addition for the coaching staff, as Peters is someone who could project as an early contributor at a college that has been known to put the players in the perfect position to succeed.

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