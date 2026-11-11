The Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee Lady Vols are taking part in one of the biggest seasonal events, as they are now signing some of their top commits in the class of 2027 across many major sports. This includes women's basketball, softball, soccer, baseball, basketball, and volleyball. Each class has brought something special to the table, and each class is unique, but there is no doubt that some classes are better than the others, and that is the exact case when it comes to the volleyball class.

Mara Sandberg Signs With Tennessee Volleyball

Tennessee volleyball commits Lola Peters (left) and Mara Sandberg (right) | Lola Peters

The volleyball class appears to be one of the better classes in the country, as the Lady Vols have landed some of the top targets in the country, including Mara Sandberg, who is the most recent signee for the Lady Vols.

Sandberg is from Gonzaga Preparatory School in the state of Washington. She has been viewed as an elite prospect by many, as she is quickly noted to be one of the very best outside hitters on the Lady Vols board.

Sandberg is one of the top targets and one of the three committed players in the class, as she joins both Lola Peters, who is a prospect from the state of Texas, and Eva Jeffries from the state of California. All three of these players have the chance to be a difference-maker for the Lady Vols, and each player could find themself having an immediate impact, which is what makes this class so special.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Part of why they landed such an elite class is due to the fact that the Lady Vols volleyball team has been on a mission, as they have defeated many top-25 teams in the country, including the previously ranked No. 4 team in the country, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Wins like this make it easy to recruit, and to say that the Lady Vols staff landed three prized recruits would be a genuine understatement.

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