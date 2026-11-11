Mara Sandberg's Coach Details Exactly What the Lady Vols Volleyball Team is Getting

The Tennessee Volunteers volleyball team just got better, as talented volleyball prospect Mara Sandberg has officially signed with the program. She is one of the better players in the country at the high school level, but fans have the opportunity to learn even more about her, as her coach, Nikki Gilbert, recently caught up with Vols on SI. Here is what she had to say.

Mara Sandberg on her Tennessee official visit. | Mara Sandberg

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Mara Sandberg?

"Tennessee is gaining a full-package kind of athlete. Mara is an athlete who will never be closed-minded; she is always looking to add tools to her toolbox and is such a sponge with the game. She has a raw and authentic love for the game that I can see each and every day, which makes her special as a player," Gilbert said.

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Mara Sandberg as a Person?

"As a person, Mara is one of the best teammates I have seen among my athletes. She is constantly putting others before herself and using her game to support the player next to her. She is infectious to those around her with her drive and determination. She will never back down from a challenge. She has a talent of bringing people together that sets her apart from others," Gilbert said.

What is Your Message to Mara Sandberg as She Signs With Tennessee?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I am so excited for Mara's future with the Vols. She is so deserving of this kind of opportunity. I would tell Mara to take it day by day and soak in as much as possible; don't get caught looking too far ahead; try to stay in the present," Gilbert said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans Now That Mara Sandberg Has Signed With Tennessee?

"I am so excited for Mara's future with the Vols. She is so deserving of this kind of opportunity. I would tell Mara to take it day by day and soak in as much as possible; don't get caught looking too far ahead; try to stay in the present," Gilbert said.

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