Elite Softball Star Gracyn Needle Details Her Decision to Sign With Tennessee Softball

The Tennessee Lady Vols softball team has landed and signed some of the best commits in their class, including one of the more intriguing prospects in the class, Gracyn Needle.

Needle is one of the very best infielders in the state of Florida, as she is even ranked as the No. 34 player in the entire country, according to Rivals.

Recently, the talented prospect from The King's Academy in the state of Florida caught up with the Vols on SI. She would detail what it means to her now that she is signed, and plenty more. Here is what she had to say.

Gracyn Needle on her Tennessee official visit for Softball. | Gracyn Needle

What Made Tennessee the Perfect School for You?

"Tennessee felt like home from the very first camp I went to, and that was definitely reaffirmed when I went on my visit junior year. Everything about UTK, from the people and the atmosphere to the culture of the softball program, made it somewhere I could see myself growing both on and off the field. I wanted to find a place that would push me to become the best player I could be while also helping me grow as a woman and in my faith. I truly believe Tennessee is where I am supposed to be, and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter," Needle said.

How Excited are You to Play for Coach Karen Weekly and Her Staff?

"I am beyond excited to play for Coach Weekly and the coaching staff. They have built something so special at Tennessee, and I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from them and be coached by them every day. I know they are going to challenge me, push me outside my comfort zone, and help me reach my full potential. I can’t wait to get to work and give everything I have to this program," Needle said.

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How Much Did the History of Tennessee Softball Play a Factor?

"The history of Tennessee softball definitely played a big part in my decision. Knowing the tradition, the success, all of the incredible players who have come through this program, and the presence of women's sports in Knoxville makes it so special to be able to call myself a Lady Vol. There is so much pride behind wearing not only the orange but the Summit blue, and I understand the responsibility that comes with it. I hope to continue building on the legacy that so many players before me have worked so hard to create," Needle said.

What is Your Message to Lady Vols' Softball Fans?

"I just want to say thank you for welcoming me into the Lady Vol family! I am so blessed and honored to have the opportunity to represent the University of Tennessee. I promise to give everything I have every time I step on the field, compete, show my passion every day, and represent this program the right way. I can’t wait to experience Rocky Top, and I am so excited for what is ahead. Go Vols," Needle said.

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