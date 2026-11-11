Live Updates: Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Early Signing Period

*Note: The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols will be signing prospects in multiple different sports. This just serves as one specific sport, while the other teams and programs will have their own specific updates on the website, which can be found by searching for it through the site's categories, or on the social media apps. This is also going to be updated as news comes, which means that it won't be updated unless there is something that is noteworthy and worth mentioning. The majority of the work will be done on November 11th, but this is something that will carry all the way through November 18th, so I suggest periodically checking to see if anything has changed. For the updates, make sure you refresh the article or the site so you can get every update that you need throughout the early signing period. It is also worth noting that every timestamp is in Eastern time.*

Wednesday - Nov. 11

7:00 AM: It will be an eventful day, as the Lady Vols softball team hopes to lan each of their six memebers in the class of 2027.

Pre-Event Information

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Karen Weekly with pitching coach Megan Rhodes Smith, left, and graduate assistant Aubrey Leach, right, during the game against the Dayton Flyers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Friday, May 17, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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This is an event that is very favorable for those who cheer for the Lady Vols, as they look to add their six commits to begin the event. There are many different stars in this class, but none are bigger than Kaylee Hodges, who is the No. 2 prospect in the entire country.

This is one that could have a ton of updates on day one, with not so many updates in the coming days, so I would monitor that closely, as Karen Weekly looks to bring in her newest weapons for the softball team, which is seen as the future of the program. This could be the class that gets over the hum, and brings a national championship to Knoxville, Tennessee.

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