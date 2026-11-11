Elite Commit Gracyn Needle Signs With Tennessee Softball

It is signing day, and many different teams are beginning to sign their prospects. This includes head softball coach Karen Weekly and her staff, who have worked extremely hard to land many of their top targets on the recruiting board.

For many coaches, signing day is much like Christmas; it is a day to celebrate something new, and for Weekly, she is getting some new and elite weapons both at the plate and on the mound.

Entering the day, Weekly and her staff hoped to sign six different prospects, including arguably the very best player that they are signing, who is viewed as a "middle infielder", simply due to her truly versatile playstyle, which allows her to play almost any position on the diamond.

Gracyn Needle Signs With Tennessee Softball

Gracyn Needle on her Tennessee official visit. | Gracyn Needle

That player is Gracyn Needle, who is someone who has made a name for herself in the state of Florida. Needle plays high school softball for The King's Academy in the state of Florida, where she plays for her mother, Kim Needle. In high school, she has quickly become a top infielder in the country, earning a ranking of No. 33 nationally, No. 9 among infielders, and No. 3 in the entire state of Florida. This goes to show that the Lady Vols wanted to go to different states and bring them to Knoxville, Tennessee, to compete for a team that has a chance to bring home a national championship trophy.

What is Tennessee Softball Getting in Gracyn Needle?

Gracyn Needle on her Tennessee official visit for Softball. | Gracyn Needle

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee softball is getting a player who is big into her work on the field, as she wants to get better and better every game and every practice, which is a mindset that will allow her to be an early contributor for Coach Weekly and her staff.

Needle is also someone who puts the team first. She doesn't seem to make excuses and is willing to go the extra mile to give her team the win. She is a great fielder and a great bat who brings a ton of energy both in and out of the dugout.

The Lady Vols are getting an ace when it comes to Gracyn Needle. She will simply be a star.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.