Elite Softball Star Kaylee Hodges Signs With Tennessee Softball

The Tennessee Lady Vols softball team has been one of the many programs looking to sign some of their prospects, as it is officially the early signing period across many different sports. When it comes to softball, one could argue that this is the top class that is actually signing during this period, as they are even set to sign the No. 2 prospect in the entire country (according to Rivals).

Kaylee Hodges Signs With Tennessee Softball

In fact, this is actually official, as standout prospect Kaylee Hodges announced that she is signing with the Tennessee Lady Vols softball team, which was expected, as she has been committed to Coach Karen Weekly and her staff for quite some time.

Hodges has been a top player in the country due to her versatility, as she is signing to be a pitcher at Tennessee, but she brings an elite bat, while also being able to field for the Lady Vols if needed. One could even say that she has an elite glove, while having one of the very best arms in the country.

What This Means for Tennessee Softball

When it comes to the recruiting class of 2027, Weekly and her staff looked to go big. In fact, they looked for many of the top players in the country, and they have landed many top prospects along the way.

None are bigger than Hodges in my opinion.

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She is signing to be an immediate contributor for the Lady Vols, as she is likely going to be a day-one contributor for the softball program when it comes to the rotation, which is something that has been the bread and butter for the Tennessee softball program.

In fact, this is what got them all the way to Oklahoma City in the most recent season, so you know this is something that they take seriously. This just goes to show how big of a deal someone like Hodges is for this program, even before she makes it to campus.

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