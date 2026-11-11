The Tennessee softball program is one of the six major sports that are signing their current committed prospects in the class of 2027, as today began the early signing period for all of the sports.

While the Tennessee program has been a program that recruits at a high level, as a whole, one could argue that this is the very best sport when it comes to recruiting, as Karen Weekly and her staff have been able to learn some of the best prospects in the entire country, regardless of position or state

Evelynn Swartzlander Signs With Tennessee Softball

One of the best players that they landed in the class of 2027 is Evelynn Swartzlander, who has just signed with the Tennessee softball team after being a long-time commit, which dates all the way back to 2025.

Swartzlander is a middle infielder who brings some versatility to the diamond. This is something that has quickly gained her some interest, including from the Lady Vols softball team. She can play many different positions, which is a common theme when it comes to the players that this team recruits on the diamond.

She ranks as the No. 61 player in the country and is also ranked as the No. 21 middle infielder and the No. 16 player in her home state. That state is Texas, which is one of the states that produces some of the best prospects across many different sports, including softball.

What is Tennessee Softball Getting Out of Evelynn Swartzlander?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly speaks after being awarded at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Knoxville Convention Center in downtown Knoxville on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This team is getting someone who could find their way onto the field quickly and someone who can do everything that is needed to win a game by themselves in a clutch moment. They are also getting someone who projects as a long-term weapon both on the diamond and at the plate, which is something that the staff needed to bring in immediately.

She is just one of the six committed prospects who are signing with Tennessee softball, and all six have a great chance of playing immediately.

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