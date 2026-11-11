It is officially early signing day, and the Tennessee Volunteers have started signing some of their top commits across many different sports. The main sport that isn't signing in this timeline is football, but away from that almost every major sport is signing within this period, with a large majority of prospects signing on Wednesday.

The sports that are signing in this period include basketball, women's basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball, and soccer, although there are some sports that aren't expected to sign many prospects, if any, due to the situation that they have been in with prior commits.

Emma Pynes Signs With Tennessee Softball

However, there are some sports that will be signing some elite prospects, including the softball class, which, in my opinion, may have the very best class, as the Lady Vols softball team is signing some of the very best prospects in the country. This includes Emma Pynes, who is arguably one of the better outfielders in the nation.

Pynes ranks as the No. 55 player in the nation and has quickly been labeled as an "elite" get for Karen Weekly and her coaching staff. Pynes is from the state of Florida, as she is a high school player for Cornerstone Charter High School, and she ranks as the No. 55 player in the entire country, while also ranking as the state of Florida's No. 5 prospect, and the No. 7 outfielder in the country, according to Rivals.

She is also the fourth-highest-ranked recruit for Weekly in the class of 2027, which goes to show how elite this group truly is.

What is Tennessee Softball Getting?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly speaks after being awarded at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Knoxville Convention Center in downtown Knoxville on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee softball program is getting someone who could make an immediate impact in some sort of role, even if she isn't a starter for the team right away. She is a great fielder and is quite quick. She also has a great bat, meaning she will make some big-time plays at the plate.

The fact that she is ranked No. 55 in the country is head-scratching, as I sure couldn't name 54 players better than her.

The Lady Vols are getting a weapon.

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