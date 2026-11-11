The Tennessee Volunteers are signing some prospects for many different sports, as there are six major sports signing, while the main sport that isn't signing today is football, as that will take place beginning on Dec 2nd. The Vols are signing committed prospects from basketball, women's basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball, and softball.

Among all of the sports, one could argue that the softball class is among the very best, as the Tennessee softball team has started to add some of the very best prospects in the class of 2027 across the entire country. This is also something that shows the versatile efforts of the coaching staff, as they have landed many of the best at different positions, including catcher, which is a position that many decide to be particular about. This includes Tennessee softball, which landed one of the best catchers in the country.

Kamryn Potts Signs With Tennessee Softball

The catcher, who has signed with the Tennessee program is Kamryn Potts. Potts is an unbelievable talent with a great arm that will prevent plenty of players running on the base path, while also having some of the best frame work in the country. She is ranked as the nation's No. 79 prospect in the country, the No. 12 catcher in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Florida, securing a huge pipeline that is being built by Karen Weekly and her staff.

What is Tennessee Getting out of Kamryn Potts?

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The Tennessee softball team is getting someone who has the chance to become an immediate contributor and will one day become a starter for the Lady Vols, which is exciting, as it is known she will one day be an elite starter for this team, and they will one day have a star.

She has the chance to bring some fire and high-energy play, and even if she isn't a starter in year one, she is someone who is reliable in rotation and someone who will dominate when she gets a chance.

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