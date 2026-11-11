There are many different sports that are already signing when it comes to the early signing period, including the softball team, which is set to sign some of the best prospects in the entire country

Mia Roland Signs With Tennessee Softball

One of the players that they have already announced they have signed is Mia Roland, who is a standup prospect and one of the best prospects that the Tennessee program had committed prior to the signing.

Roland is a middle infielder, as she joins Gracyn Needle in terms of the players who are set to sign or have signed with the Lady Vols softball club. However, everyone knows that a middle infielder can play many different positions, including second base, shortstop, or even third base and first base, for some of the prospects who have the ability to play all of the above. Part of what makes Roland one of the better prospects in the country is the fact that she is versatile, and she can play many different positions, while bringing a different level of bat at the plate when the team will need her the most offensively.

Roland has been one of the newer commits when it comes to the Tennessee softball program, as she didn't announce her commitment until 2026, compared to some of the other prospects in the class who announced their commitment last year.

Despite committing later, she isn't any less of a target. She was a top target for Karen Weekly and her staff.

What is Tennessee Softball Getting in Mia Roland?

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The team is getting someone who can make a difference right away and as someone who is going to show some early signs of something that the Tennessee program has missed, which is elite bat power. While this is something that could show up this season, it is well known that the pitching is what got the Lady Vols to Oklahoma City.

With people like Roland being in the picture now, it could be the bats that do it in the next go around.

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