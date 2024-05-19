Ethan Utley Earns MVP Honors at Rivals Camp
2025 four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for weeks and continues to stand out at camps.
Ensworth Academy defensive lineman Ethan Utley committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over Michigan, Oklahoma, Syracuse, and Texas at the end of March. The Nashville native stood out on the camp circuit after his sophomore season and saw his offer sheet explode to 42. Still, the Vols got into the picture early, which won out.
Utley participated in a recent Rivals camp in Indianapolis, Indiana, and brought home defensive line MVP honors. He also made big waves at an Under Armour Camp in Atlanta, Georgia, last year. He has a 6-foot-3.5, 265-pound frame and tons of athleticism. Utley tallied 35 tackles, seven for loss, six quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles during his junior season for Ensworth Academy.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.