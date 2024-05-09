Volunteer Country

Faizon Brandon Schedules Summer Visit With Tennessee

2026 four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) has scheduled a summer unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Evan Crowell

In this story:

2026 four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) has scheduled a summer unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon quickly broke onto the national recruiting scene a few months ago. The No. 10 prospect in the 2026 class has taken a liking to the Tennessee Volunteers since they entered his recruitment. Brandon has been to campus numerous times over the past year and will return this summer.

Brandon scheduled three summer visits to Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee. He'll be in Knoxville on the weekend of May 31 for his sixth look at the Vols since last summer. Brandon caught the eyes of Tennessee's coaching staff during a summer workout; they quickly offered and made him their top priority in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

While Tennessee has already landed a commitment from Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre in the 2025 class, that hasn't dissuaded Brandon from taking a long look at the University of Tennessee. Head coach Josh Heupel's offensive system continues to entice quarterbacks hoping to play in an up-tempo offense.

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.