Faizon Brandon Schedules Summer Visit With Tennessee
2026 four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) has scheduled a summer unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon quickly broke onto the national recruiting scene a few months ago. The No. 10 prospect in the 2026 class has taken a liking to the Tennessee Volunteers since they entered his recruitment. Brandon has been to campus numerous times over the past year and will return this summer.
Brandon scheduled three summer visits to Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee. He'll be in Knoxville on the weekend of May 31 for his sixth look at the Vols since last summer. Brandon caught the eyes of Tennessee's coaching staff during a summer workout; they quickly offered and made him their top priority in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
While Tennessee has already landed a commitment from Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre in the 2025 class, that hasn't dissuaded Brandon from taking a long look at the University of Tennessee. Head coach Josh Heupel's offensive system continues to entice quarterbacks hoping to play in an up-tempo offense.
