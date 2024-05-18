Christian Gass Says Florida & Tennessee Pushing Hardest
2025 four-star linebacker Christian Gass (Covington, Ga.) told On3 that the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are pushing the hardest for him.
Eastside High School linebacker Christian Gass has seen his recruitment take off over the past few months. His offer sheet includes programs like Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Ole Miss, and USC, but he told Gators Online's Keith Niebuhr that Florida and Tennessee are making the hardest pushes thus far.
The Tennessee Volunteers were the eighth program to offer Gass and the first from the SEC. Gass ranks as the No. 264 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. During his junior campaign, he totaled 68 tackles, 11 for loss, and two sacks.
Tennessee currently doesn't have a linebacker committed in the 2025 class, though they are pushing after several high-profile ones, and Gass seems to be toward the top of their list.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
