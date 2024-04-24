Vols QB Target Faizon Brandon Ranked as America's No. 1 Prospect
2026 four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) has been ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country by 247Sports.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon has been a long-time target of the Tennessee Volunteers. Last summer, the coaching staff identified him as their top priority in the 2026 cycle after hosting him for a summer camp and watching him throw. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Brandon is the No. 9 prospect in the class and threw for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns during his sophomore season.
247Sports updated their national rankings for the 2026 cycle on Wednesday afternoon; Brandon came in as the No. 1 overall prospect, regardless of position. He's now the No. 1 quarterback in the class on two different major recruiting services and continues to ascend up the national ladder. Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M have all offered Brandon over the past few months, but Tennessee has built a steady relationship here.
The Vols are considered one of, if not the top contenders for Brandon. They've gotten the North Carolina native to campus numerous times over the past calendar year and continue to build a strong foundation. He has a serious interest in the program despite Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre looming in the class ahead of him. We'll continue to see where things progress with Brandon.
