Five-Star EDGE Anthony Sweeney Visits Tennessee Football

2027 Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) five-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney recently spent a day with the Tennessee Volunteers to observe a spring practice.



Sweeney took advantage of connecting with the new staff members as coaches who were recruiting the blue-chip defender have moved on to different endeavors.



The Maryland native touches on all of that and more.

Practice really stood out to Sweeney as the intensity was obvious to the visitor.



"How they really got after it, for real. It only being the second practice in pads, man. It looked like it was their second week. I just love it up here. I just love the environment," Sweeney said.

As mentioned earlier, some staff changes were made, and leading the charge for Sweeney now is Andrew Jackson, better know as Coach AJ.



Coach AJ has waisted little to no time at all setting his sights on the five-star talent.

"I heard pretty quickly from him (Coach AJ)," Sweeney quickly noted.



"I was surprised; it was maybe a week into him being there (Tennessee). I can really tell I'm a high priority for him. I love his ability to connect with the guys. He doesn't ever beat around the bush; he always keeps it real. That's what I like about him."

Sweeney told reporters that the visit, "definitely helped them."



The Vols have done a solid job and have a high-percent chance to receive an official visit for the priority.



If Tennessee is to receive an official, their plans of development will be the selling point as Sweeney admits that the development aspect is probably most important at the moment.



It is safe to say that the development will be there as the Vols have huge plans for Sweeney to play all over the defense with different looks and starting points.

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