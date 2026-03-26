2027 In-State DB Jaden Butler Commits to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers just received their fifth commitment of the 2027 class.

2027 Haywood (TN) DB Jaden Butler chose Tennessee over Indiana, Vanderbilt, and others.



The Vols, among other contenders, prioritized the defensive back, and for the Jim Knowles defense, Butler could find himself playing a true safety position, star, or nickel.



Josh Heupel and Anthony Poindexter have engaged the new commit to emphasize the prioritization of the in-state defender.

Butler attends Haywood High School, located in Brownsville, Tennessee.



This move will require the rising senior to move to the other side of the state post-graduation.

Tennessee Heat

Jaden Butler and Anthony Poindexter pose for a photo. | Jaden Butler/X

There have been a few new names added to the coaching staff over the last few months, and one of the names is Anthony Poindexter.



Poindexter joined the Volunteers by way of Penn State to accept the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach position.



Since becoming a Vol, Coach Poindexter has set out early to make known who a priority to him is,



In January, the co-defensive coordinator and the head coach, Josh Heupel, made the trip to West Tennessee to check in on Butler, and all signs point to a great meeting, as the visit truly set the tone for where we are today.

Butler currently has some OVs set, one being to Tennessee on June 5-7, but it will be interesting to see if this commitment changes any plans that may have been planned prior to the announcement of committing to Tennessee.



Vanderbilt is scheduled to host the newly committed Vol a week after the scheduled official visit to Rocky Top.



It is worth noting that Butler did recently win the DB MVP of UA Next Camp in St. Louis.

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