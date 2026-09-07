Five-Star Wide Receiver Braylon Clark Gives Tennessee Football Some Major News

Braylon Clark has spent two years turning himself into one of the most sought-after names in the 2028 recruiting class. The Charlotte, North Carolina, wide receiver has now narrowed his recruitment down to 12 schools: Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, South Carolina, Indiana, USC, and Tennessee.

Tennessee's Case

The cut list backs up what Clark has already been saying publicly. He has named Ohio State and Tennessee as the two programs "standing out" to him most, and that "both of them are high on my list." That kind of direct, public praise from a five-star recruit is rare, and pairing it with a confirmed spot in his top 12 gives Tennessee's pitch real weight heading into the fall.

A Résumé Built for the Spotlight

It's easy to see why every blue-blood program in the country wants him. Clark is a five-star prospect, and recruiting services have ranked him among the top ten players in the country regardless of position, with some placing him as high as No. 5 nationally and others in the No. 6 to No. 10 range, depending on the update. Evaluators have praised his blend of size and vertical speed, noting his ability to separate downfield on go routes, work in and out of breaks quickly, and win contested catches and jump balls in the red zone. At 6-foot-3 and around 185 pounds, he already carries a frame that translates well to the SEC.

Production Backing the Hype

The hype has matched the tape.

As a sophomore, Clark caught 65 passes for 1,093 yards and somewhere between 12 and 14 touchdowns depending on the outlet, numbers that helped push his recruitment into a full-blown national race. He opened his junior season just as hot, hauling in 11 receptions for 209 yards and three scores through his first two games, exactly the kind of tape that would make him an instant difference-maker in Heupel's offense.

Humbled & Honored for an amazing experience at the Nike Open—competing against some of the nation’s best athletes and representing at a high level. Huge thank you to Nike for the invitation and opportunity. Blessed to come away with Offensive MVP. #GRATEFUL@pepman704… pic.twitter.com/UXpZ6MCAEV — Braylonclark3 (@Braylon_Clark3) March 9, 2026

The Competition Tennessee Is Facing

Many writers have noted that Ohio State has emerged as an early favorite, with Clark having already logged multiple unofficial visits to Columbus, including trips on June 5 and Aug. 30, and praising the Buckeyes' track record of developing wideouts as "WRU." Oregon has pushed hard as well, leaning on Clark's relationship with receivers coach Ross Douglas and Dan Lanning's recent run of signing top-five recruiting classes. One Rivals analyst has already predicted Clark to Ohio State, with Oregon as the runner-up, though he cautioned that "there's certainly other contenders," a note of hope for Tennessee given Clark's own words about the Volunteers.

His fall visit itinerary reads like a who's-who of contenders: LSU on Sept. 5, Texas A&M on Oct. 3, Alabama on Oct. 10, Miami on Oct. 17, and back-to-back trips to Ohio State on Nov. 7 and Nov. 28 that bookend a Nov. 14 stop at Oregon. A Tennessee visit has not been reported publicly yet, which is worth watching given how prominently Heupel's program has featured in Clark's own comments and now on his finalist list.

Last Friday was not the outcome we hoped for. However, I want to thank everyone that came out to support us. Thank you @rockettCam704 for the footage. We will continue to get better. #FULLBORE pic.twitter.com/m9C0foh5NZ — Braylonclark3 (@Braylon_Clark3) October 19, 2025

What Tennessee Needs to Do

With more than 30 scholarship offers already in hand, Clark's recruitment is entering a decisive phase. Tennessee has clearly made an impression on the player himself and now has a confirmed spot in the top 12 to show for it. The next step is to turn that mutual interest into a game-day visit and an official trip to Knoxville. Landing a receiver of this caliber would give Heupel's staff one of the highest-rated pass catchers in the country and a genuine difference maker for the 2028 class.

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