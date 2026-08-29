Tennessee Gets a Boost in the Recruitment of One of the Nation's Top Playmakers

Tennessee’s 2027 recruiting class is headlined by David Gabriel-Georges. By beating out Ole Miss and Ohio State for the five-star running back, Tennessee received one of its biggest recruiting trail wins in the last decade.

Now, Tennessee will have to accomplish a similar feat in order to secure the commitment of 2029 receiver Maddox Porter.

Like Gabriel-Georges, Porter plays high school football in the Volunteer State, and as a freshman, he had 27 touchdowns.

Schools are pursuing the nation’s second-ranked prospect from the Pacific to the Atlantic. Tennessee is one of those schools heavily going after Porter, and he recently told Vols On SI some good news for Vols fans.

Maddox Porter Set to Visit Tennessee

BGA’s Maddox Porter (3) celebrates after defeating FRA in the Division II-AA championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Porter has informed Vols On SI that he will be visiting Knoxville for the Alabama game. This is huge for Tennessee, as Porter did not visit Knoxville for a game last season, but Tennessee is continuing to grow its relationship with Porter.

Porter told Vols On SI back in March that he “loves coach Pope (receivers coach).”

His high school teammate, Maximus Curry, is also a huge Tennessee target in the 2028 class. The four-star receiver told Rivals that Tennessee is neck-and-neck with Alabama for his talents.

Other Recruiting News

Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Toombs County (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Jamarcus Johnson helped the Bulldogs to a 44-6 win on Friday night. In the game, the Tennessee target recorded a tackle for loss. Tennessee continues its pursuit of the 2028 prospect, and he told Vols On SI that he plans to visit Knoxville this fall.

The Vols are also continuing their pursuit of 2028 five-star receiver Braylon Clark. Clark told Rivals that he plans to visit Tennessee for the Alabama game this fall

Tennessee commit Kenneth Simon is as all-in as it can get for a commit. He told Vols on SI that he plans to attend every home game this season for Tennessee. A Vols legacy, he once seemed like he might go elsewhere after committing to Alabama, but since flipping from the Crimson Tide, he has remained locked in on the Vols.

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