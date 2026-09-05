Tennessee Football's First Starting Lineup of the 2026 Season
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The Tennessee Volunteers have announced their starting lineup for the first game of the season, as they inch closer to kickoff against the Furman Paladins, a team that they are expected to defeat soundly inside Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 PM EDT, and Tennessee fans await the first snap of the game.
One of the biggest questions entering the contest was who the starter would be for each position, as the Vols have plenty of position battles at the moment. Luckily for Tennessee fans, they no longer have to wait, as it has been announced who the Vols will be playing to begin the contest.
Here is who the Vols will be starting on the first snap on both offense and defense on Saturday.
Offensive Starters vs. Furman
Quarterback: Faizon Brandon
Running Back: DeSean Bishop
Wide Receiver (Outside): Mike Matthews
Wide Receiver (Outside): Radarious Jackson or Travis Smith Jr. or TK Keys
Wide Receiver (Slot): Braylon Staley
Tight End: Ethan Davis
Left Tackle: David Sanders Jr.
Left Guard: Wendell Moe Jr.
Center: Sam Pendleton
Right Guard: Jesse Perry or Sham Umarov
Right Tackle: Jesse Perry or Ory Williams
Defensive Starters vs. Furman
EDGE: Tyree Weathersby
EDGE: Jordan Norman or Mariyon Dye
Defensive Line: Daevin Hobbs or Nathan Robinson
Defensive Line: Xavier Gilliam
Linebacker: Amare Campbell
Linebacker: Jeremiah Telander
Cornerback (Outside): Kayin Lee
Cornerback (Outside): Ty Redmond
Star: Qua Moss
Safety: TJ Metcalf
Safety: DeJuan Lane
Special Team Starters vs. Furman
Kicker: Cooper Ranvier
Punter: Jackson Ross
Kick Returner: Daune Morris or Joakim Dodson
Punt Returner: Qua Moss or Daune Morris or Braylon Staley
This game will feature plenty of depth, so if your favorite player is not listed as a starter, don't you worry. It is also early in the season, so the depth chart is liable to change often and very quickly. I encourage all fans to monitor this all season long, as this is something that can show the growth of the players that aren't listed as starters.
Regardless, it's almost kickoff time in Tennessee, and fans have the chance to finally get a taste of Tennessee football. It seems like it could be a great season in Knoxville, Tennessee, to say the least.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_