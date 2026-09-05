Tennessee Football's First Starting Lineup of the 2026 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have announced their starting lineup for the first game of the season, as they inch closer to kickoff against the Furman Paladins, a team that they are expected to defeat soundly inside Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 PM EDT, and Tennessee fans await the first snap of the game.

One of the biggest questions entering the contest was who the starter would be for each position, as the Vols have plenty of position battles at the moment. Luckily for Tennessee fans, they no longer have to wait, as it has been announced who the Vols will be playing to begin the contest.

Here is who the Vols will be starting on the first snap on both offense and defense on Saturday.

Offensive Starters vs. Furman

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Faizon Brandon

Running Back: DeSean Bishop

Wide Receiver (Outside): Mike Matthews

Wide Receiver (Outside): Radarious Jackson or Travis Smith Jr. or TK Keys

Wide Receiver (Slot): Braylon Staley

Tight End: Ethan Davis

Left Tackle: David Sanders Jr.

Left Guard: Wendell Moe Jr.

Center: Sam Pendleton

Right Guard: Jesse Perry or Sham Umarov

Right Tackle: Jesse Perry or Ory Williams

Defensive Starters vs. Furman

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) during the Vols' preseason football practice in Knoxville on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

EDGE: Tyree Weathersby

EDGE: Jordan Norman or Mariyon Dye

Defensive Line: Daevin Hobbs or Nathan Robinson

Defensive Line: Xavier Gilliam

Linebacker: Amare Campbell

Linebacker: Jeremiah Telander

Cornerback (Outside): Kayin Lee

Cornerback (Outside): Ty Redmond

Star: Qua Moss

Safety: TJ Metcalf

Safety: DeJuan Lane

Special Team Starters vs. Furman

Tennessee punter Jackson Ross (98) celebrates a field goal during a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Cooper Ranvier

Punter: Jackson Ross

Kick Returner: Daune Morris or Joakim Dodson

Punt Returner: Qua Moss or Daune Morris or Braylon Staley

This game will feature plenty of depth, so if your favorite player is not listed as a starter, don't you worry. It is also early in the season, so the depth chart is liable to change often and very quickly. I encourage all fans to monitor this all season long, as this is something that can show the growth of the players that aren't listed as starters.

Regardless, it's almost kickoff time in Tennessee, and fans have the chance to finally get a taste of Tennessee football. It seems like it could be a great season in Knoxville, Tennessee, to say the least.

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