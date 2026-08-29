Tennessee Football Commit Derrick Baker Celebrates Massive Honor

The Tennessee Volunteers have been building their recruiting class of 2027, as they currently have a total of 19 commitments. While this may seem like a small amount compared to the route they have taken in the past, even last year landing over 30 scholarship players, the Vols have been putting in the work.

They have landed some of their top targets at different positions, including arguably their primary target in the class of 2027 at the quarterback position. That player is Derrick Baker, a quarterback from Milton High School.

The Milton High School star has been great since becoming a starter within the Milton High School system, even despite suffering an injury last season. He was great all offseason and has gotten off to a great start in the 2026 season.

While Baker can celebrate plenty of great things, he had something new to celebrate this week. Take a look.

Derrick Baker Celebrates Something New

Derrick Baker holding The Sevens football trophy following his victory in 2026. | Caleb Sisk/@CalebSisk_

Honored to be recognized by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta as one of the 36 players across the state of Georgia. 🙏🏈



Grateful for this moment, but even more excited for what’s ahead. This is just the standard.



Big congrats to my bro @GrantHaviland for being honored as the only… pic.twitter.com/cqkwMGW5Hw — Derrick Baker 2027 QB (@derrickbakerQb1) August 27, 2026

"Honored to be recognized by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta as one of the 36 players across the state of Georgia. Grateful for this moment, but even more excited for what’s ahead. This is just the standard. Big congrats to my bro Grant Haviland for being honored as the only TE," Baker posted on his X account.

Deserved would be an understatement. This offseason, he has competed in some of the biggest events, including winning The Sevens 7-on-7 tournament, which was great for the Vols commit, as this let everyone know that he was as good, if not better than, any quarterback in attendance, and there were plenty of talented gunslingers there. He won this trophy under the coaching of Cameron Newton, an Auburn Tigers legend and a former NFL star.

Tennessee #Vols commit Derrick Baker strikes back quickly.



$15k on the line. pic.twitter.com/hhXZyndG47 — Caleb Sisk (@CalebSisk_) March 1, 2026

Following that, he also competed at the Elite 11 Atlanta Regional at Buford High School, and was sound all day long.

Tennessee #Vols QB commit Derrick Baker is out here at the @Elite11 regional in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/7aD45M7iKd — Caleb Sisk (@CalebSisk_) March 7, 2026

While he is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, it is safe to say that he is much better than that ranking. In fact, MaxPreps has nearly 350 passing yards registered for the Vols quarterback commit in the state of Georgia, which means he averaged 175 passing yards in his first two contests.

All eyes are on Baker, and rightfully so.

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