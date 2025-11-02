Tennessee Women's Basketball Lands Top 50 Player Gabby Minus
The Tennessee Volunteers did get some form of good news last night, as the Lady Vols Basketball team received the commitment from a Top 50 overall player.
2026 four-star Hebron Christian Academy (GA) Forward Gabby Minus committed to Tennessee over Baylor, Florida, Georgia, and Clemson.
According to 247sports, the Lady Vols held the No. 18 overall class in 2026 prior to the commitment of Minus.
The addition of the Georgia native may give the class a bump in the rankings. The other commit of the cycle is five-star Power Forward Oliviyah Edwards.
Edwards is the No. 5 player overall, giving the lady Vols two Top 50 players to build the class around.
Vols on SI has not connected with Minus at this time, but it has been mentioned that relationships and overall comfortability were driving factors in the decision.
Minus has been labeled as a forward and a wing during her high school days, but may find herself playing guard while on Rocky Top, at least early on.
There will be a decent turnover at the end of the season, creating room to jump in and find a way to contribute early on.
Kim Caldwell continues to recruit at an elite level, and already seeing a glimpse of the style of program she is trying to operate should have the Lady Vol fans in all smiles.
The Vols brought in a great class last year and are on the way on making the 2026 class just as talented.
There is a well-known tradition when it comes to the Lady Vols, thanks to the late-great Pat Summit. Kim Caldwell is off to a nice start, writing her own chapter to the book.
The second-year coach during her first year made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to Texas. Then Coach Caldwell secured the No. recruiting class in 2025 according to 247sports.
Locking in elite players such as Edwards and Minus, it will be interesting to see who they decide to lean on and try to reel into this class. If this current class lands inside the top 10, things may get very interesting on Rocky Top.
