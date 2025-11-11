Everything De'Rail Sims Said Ahead of Tennessee's Matchup Against New Mexico State
Tennessee is set to play their game against the New Mexico State Aggies on Tuesday, which is a contest the Vols are expected to win by a lot.
Multiple coaches previewed this, including De'Rail Sims. Sims spoke with the media Tuesday. Here is what he had to say when speaking to the media.
Sims on the Running Backs in Their Game Against Oklahoma
“Yeah, I think they done a really good job. We played some really good defenses, defensive lines and linebacker play. The biggest deal is we just got to get back to doing what we do in terms of being fundamentally sound, technique, running backs being in sync with the offensive line, as we kind of continue to go along. We've got to do a really good job taking the dirty yards and just taking what’s there. I think a lot of times, especially in the last game, you kind of saw us as running backs start to press a little bit more in terms of trying to make plays happen down the field in the run game. We just got to take what the defense is giving us.”
Sims on What He Has Been Preaching to the Group
“We talk about it before we take the field every game. A lot of games comes to you. Don’t feel like you got to be Superman on every play. There’s going to be a two-yard gain, there’s going to be a three-yard gain, and then the big one will happen. Very similar to what happened in the Arkansas game. Like, Bishop will have a five-yard gain, and then the next thing you know, you start hitting for 20 and 30 yards. So you allow the game to come to you. So it’s just being patient as a running back, not allowing your feet to be faster than what your eyes are, in terms of seeing those holes in the run game. So that’s the thing that we’ve been preaching a lot these past two weeks.”
Sims on How He Feels the Rotation Has Been Going
“I feel like, man, it’s always that balance in terms of trying to find the best way to get it done. They’ve done a good job in terms of getting in there, in terms of being patient. But at the same time, I understand how it is in terms of, man, as a back, you want to get in there, you want to be able to get in your feel and flow of the game a little bit earlier. But overall, it’s been good in terms of being able to get those guys in and kind of give a defense different looks too, because you've got guys that have three different skill sets coming at them. So it’s kind of hard for the defense to prepare for which back is coming at them right now.”
