Tennessee's Tackle Situation Creates High-Ceiling Offense
The Tennessee Volunteers have two potential cornerstones at offensive tackle heading into the 2024 season.
Tennessee went into the transfer portal this offseason to land LSU Tigers offensive tackle Lance Heard. He made 13 appearances with the Tigers during his true freshman season, getting a start against Army. While many expected big things from Heard, a logjam was at tackle in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He opted to enter the transfer portal and join the Tennessee Volunteers, where he can be their starting left tackle.
While this addition bolsters the Vols' offensive line, it forced tackle John Campbell Jr. to switch from the left side to the right. Campbell made nine starts at left tackle in 2023 and was their most physically dominant piece in the front five. Many thought there would be growing pains in switching to the other side, but Campbell has taken the change in stride. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has praised his maturity and dedication throughout the offseason, noting how focused he's been.
The Vols will trot out quarterback Nico Iamaleava next season, a tantalizing prospect with tons of upside. However, he was under much duress in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes; the Vols had a vast talent discrepancy that ensured those pressures didn't mean much, but against SEC squads, those add up. Tennessee's coaching staff isn't going to ask Iamaleava to completely change his game; he's at his best when he can pat the football and rip a ball into a tight downfield window. However, he needs strong offensive tasckles if he's going to play that way.
Heard and Campbell each have all-conference potential this season, and they get the added penefit of squaring off against edge rusher James Pearce Jr. every day in practice. They'll be ready to protect him this fall, and with more time, Iamaleava can help revive the downfield throws that created a dazzling 2022 season.
