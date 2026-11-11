Jack Nicholls Shares Why He Opted to Sign With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee baseball team has a new weapon, as they have officially signed one of the very best New Jersey pitching prospects.

That player is Jack Nicholls, who is a lethal weapon on the mound, and is someone that this team could rely on the moment he steps foot on campus, as he is expected to have a near-immediate impact when he gets to campus.

Recently, Nicholls caught up with Vols on SI to detail his decision to sign with the Tennessee baseball program. Here is what he said.

Jack Nicholls on the mound during a game. | Jack Nicholls (Instagram)

What Made Tennessee the Perfect School for You?

"The culture at Tennessee speaks for itself. Its baseball program is one of the most competitive in the country, and It has one of the best fan bases in all of college sports. From the second I stepped on campus, I knew it was where I wanted to be," Nicholls said.

How Excited are You to Play Under Coach Josh Elander and His Staff?

"I can’t wait to get to Knoxville and play for Coach E and the rest of the staff. He played a big part in my decision to commit to Tennessee. I love the entire coaching staff and everyone around the program. They were all extremely welcoming, personable, and made me feel like I was already part of the family," Nicholls said.

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How Much of the Tennessee Baseball History Played a Factor in Your Decision to Sign WIth the Vols?

"The winning culture is something that really stands out to me. Year after year, Tennessee proves that it’s one of the best programs in college baseball. The program has a history of developing high-level talent, competing at the highest level, and producing big names in the MLB draft. Being part of that tradition is something I’m really looking forward to," Nicholls said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans Now You Have Signed?

"I can’t wait to get to Knoxville, put on the uniform, and be part of this program. I’m excited for what’s ahead. Go Vols!" Nicholls said.

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